Highland South Parade set for July 4

It's almost time again for the cutest parade in Howard County: The Annual Highland South Fourth of July Parade.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on July 4 from the corner of Highland and Robb. Participants should meet at that location at 9:30 a.m. The parade will wind its way down Highland to the intersection with Goliad, where refreshments, entertainment, and announcement of the decoration winners will be announced.

For more information or to make a donation of money or cookies, call Shonda Folsom at 432-213-7671.