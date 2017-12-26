Hillside Christian Church coming to Big Spring

Big Spring residents who haven't found a church home locally will have another option in 2018.

"Hillside Christian Church is coming to Big Spring," said Pastor Timmy Dunn. "We've had two preview nights, and we are launching Jan. 7. Starting Jan. 7, we'll have one service at 10:30 a.m. at Big Spring High School every Sunday morning."

According to its website, Hillside Christian is a non-denominational church with four locations in Amarillo, and one each in Lubbock, Levelland, Dalhart, and Canyon, and Clovis, N.M., as well as the new Big Spring location.

"The lead pastor is Tommy Pollitz," Dunn said. "So about 11 years ago, they had a desire to 'Let's not just be good with what's going on here, but let's plant churches in different towns that we think could use Hillside's ministry and be able to share the love of Jesus.' So they came to Lubbock, Texas, approximately five years ago, and planted Hillside Christian Church in Lubbock, where my wife and I have been attending for over a year now."

The church leadership approached Dunn about the Big Spring pastorship about six months ago.

