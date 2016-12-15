Historic spring now closed to public while under renovation

Big Spring’s namesake will be closed to the public for the next few months while renovations take place, say city officials.

The Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) have contracted with Kelly Cook and KDC Associates to completely renovate and beautify the historic spring, located in Comanche Trail Park. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held with community leaders on Tuesday.

“The project will put the spring area out of commission for the time being,” said a press release from the CVB. “Construction fencing will prohibit anyone from entering the area; please do not go into the spring area until construction is complete.”

Community Services Director Debbie Wegman said that while fencing is not up around the entrance to the spring yet, preliminary work by the city is already being done. According to Wegman, construction will start after the first of the year and take around six months to complete.

“The city has blocked the entrance with some big boulders,” said Wegman. “Construction fencing will be going up some time in January.”

The CVB also advises visitors to the park to be aware of construction crews throughout the area as well as a closure to the walking trail.