Historic spring reopens tomorrow

Big Spring residents are taking more pride in their city than ever before. It's true what they say about it only taking one concerned person to make a difference. A few years ago, lifelong Big Spring resident Aubrey Weaver Jr. felt like something should be done to highlight the importance of the city's namesake, the historic spring. Weaver approached the city about using state hotel/motel occupancy tax funds to restore the spring. Plans to restore the spring began in 2014 and 11 months ago, the plan was put into action with the help of The Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Big Spring, Kelly Cook of KDC Associates, and Tommy Hawkins Construction. After months of hard work, the spring will officially reopen Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

“After three years of planning and almost a year of construction, we are excited to open the area to the public,” said Debbie Wegman, community services director for the city of Big Spring.

