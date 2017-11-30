Holiday Sip and Shop scheduled Friday

The weather's getting cooler, and Christmas lights are starting to twinkle.

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with some local businesses to ask Big Spring residents to "Try local, buy local" for Christmas this year.

The event is the Holiday Sip and Shop.

"On Friday, Dec. 1, we have several businesses that are staying open late for everyone's shopping convenience," said Chamber Director Debbye ValVerde. "They'll be having deals throughout the day, so once they open, they'll be offering either sales, or just great bargains, and refreshments. They may be serving hot chocolate, hot apple cider, cookies... every business will be different."

