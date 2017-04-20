Home Hospice’s butterfly release is set for May 7

From caterpillars to butterflies, the cycle of life is reflected in the annual butterfly release organized by Big Spring’s Home Hospice.

This is the 12th annual butterfly release that Home Hospice has put on for the community and is just a small part of what the organization does for people who have lost loved ones.

“I think for us here at Home Hospice it’s our way of showing our patients’ families that we still care about them and we know they are still going through a hard time,” Beverly Grant, volunteer Coordinator and Bereavement Facilitator for Home Hospice Big Spring.

The release of the butterflies is a symbolic representation to the family and friends that people have lost and before the release speakers will announce all of the names of people that have passed away.

In addition to the butterfly release Grant said the event usually has some sort of live music and butterfly tattoos for the children. If anyone was interested in having their family member’s name read they can contact the Home Hospice office in Big Spring at 432-264-7599. The event is set to take place on Sunday May 7 at the Dora Roberts Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m and is open to anyone who wishes to attend.