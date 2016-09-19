Honoring those who serve

A large crowd attended the annual Dove Hunt community dinner Saturday night to honor four U.S. Military veterans.

“Lots of times the public is not aware what a veteran is going through because they cannot see any physical injuries. It doesn’t mean the veteran isn’t suffering,” said Ed Meiser, commander of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 47. “So we hope this weekend can be a big help to them, and we thank the Holcomb family for their contribution to them.”

The annual event brings together four veterans for a getaway weekend of dove hunting, a time to bond with fellow soldiers, and a reason for the community to honor these men.