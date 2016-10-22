Hoping to shine

The Big Spring High School band will be heading to UIL Regional Marching contest Monday in hopes to earn top marks for its show and another crack at state marching contest.

“They’ve worked very hard. I think they are prepared,” said Rocky Harris, Big Spring High School band director. “All I want them to do is to perform to their best ability. I think we can squeeze a little more out of them before they are done with this show.”

The contest will be held at Abilene Wylie and the band will perform at 6:45 p.m.