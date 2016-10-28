Hot chocolate on the line

an ISD

Students from Forsan Elementary School pose in front of a snow blade they painted as part of a Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT) contest for area schools. According to Mary Belle Turner, TxDOT public information officer for the Abilene office, the district is holding the contest for schools in its service area, one school in each county. The blades will be judged and the winning school will receive a hot chocolate party along with bragging rights. The blades will be put in use in the individual counties to clear snow off the highways during inclement weather.