How sweet it is

Thursday Feb. 1 was Candy Making Day at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center located at 3200 Parkway Rd. The residents of Parkview all came together to visit, have fun, and made cotton candy and candy suckers. Shown in the top picture is Parkview resident, Virginia Kirkland, and Shelia Crockett, a volunteer from Kindred Hospice, sharing some cotton candy. In the bottom photo shows Parkview resident, Marie Pounds, helping herself to some of the cotton candy that was made by the residents there at Parkview.