Howard and Clarendon split in Saturday double header

It was Alon day at the Hawk baseball field Saturday as Howard College took on the Clarendon College Bulldogs in a conference double header. The employees from the refinery made their way out to the ballpark to cook burgers and hot dogs and watch some baseball.

The Hawks and the Bulldogs split it up again; Clarendon came out on top 9-7 in the first game, and Howard College prevailed 15-10 in the second.

Game one: Hawks 7 –Bulldogs 9

Despite the loss, Howard College outhit the Bulldogs 11-10, with Peterson leading the way as he went 3-4 at the plate and drove in two runs on three hits.

Ochoa, Beck, and Kyle each contributed multiple hits for the team as well.

Shane Nance took the loss for the Hawks. He threw for six and two thirds innings, surrendered nine runs, ten hits, walked three, and struck out two.

Game two: Hawks 15 – Bulldogs 10

The Hawks came out victorious in the second game with a final score of 15-10, and for the second consecutive time, Howard College and Clarendon College split the double header.

Denny Bentley earned the win for the Hawks with a little help from five relievers to help finish off the victory. He pitched for six and one third innings, allowed eight runs, eight hits, and struck out seven.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as the Hawks racked up 18 hits to the Bulldogs’ 13. Peterson, Colacecchi, and Beck each knocked out multiple hits for Howard College, but it was Rodriguez, Ochoa, and Facendo who led the team with three runs batted in a piece.

Up next, the Hawks will make their way to Borger, Texas to take on the Frank Phillips College Plainsmen in a four game conference series. The games will take place on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 with the first games of the day to begin at noon and the second game to immediately follow.