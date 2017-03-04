Howard College beats Clarendon 7-4

The Howard College Hawk baseball team took on the Clarendon College Bulldogs in Friday's home game, where they prevailed with a final score of 7-4.

“We didn't have a very good game offensively, but we did just enough to win.” said Martinez. “We need to keep finding ways to win and have a better approach at the plate.”

The Hawks will have a few more games before they begin their conference play.

“We have a good group of guys, but we are young.” said head coach Rob Martinez. “We have to mature quickly since we start conference play next weekend.”

Their first conference game will be held on March 10 at home against Midland College at noon.