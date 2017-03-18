Howard College defeats El Paso in double-header

The Howard College Hawk baseball team made their way to El Paso, where they came out on top of the El Paso Community College Tejanos 12-2 and 10-0 in a double-header yesterday.

Hawks one the first game 12-2

“I thought we did a really good job as a team, just being able to run the offense, stealing bases and bunting the baseball,” said head coach Rob Martinez. “All around, it was a great group effort”

Brandon Young earned the win for Howard College, throwing for six innings, allowing only two runs, four hits, and striking out five.

The Hawks collected a total of 12 hits for the game. Nick Colacecchi, Facendo, Bullard, and Jordan Stephens each got multiple hits for Howard College.

In the second game, the Hawks strongly defeated the Tejanos 10-0