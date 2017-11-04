Howard College to host blood drive

United Blood Services will hold a blood drive at Howard College this Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day in the Student Union Building's Fireplace Room. Appointments are encouraged.

Prospective donors can call 877-827-4376 to make an appointment, and use the code: hcbs. Donors at this event will receive a T-shirt and Sonic coupon. Howard College has been hosting blood drives for more than 10 years and events take place all throughout the year.

“Blood drives give students an opportunity to give back to the community by donating blood.” said Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Linda Grace.

Donation numbers are typically lower during holiday months so UBS encourages not only students but also residents of Big Spring and surrounding areas to attend the drive.