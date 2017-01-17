Howard College men win, women lose vs. Frank Phillips

Howard College basketball teams went one-for-two in their games against Frank Phillips College at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Monday night.

In the opener, a rally by Howard fell just short at the end as FPC took the women's game, 63-59. In the men's game, however, Howard scored seven of the game's last eight points to take a 58-53 victory over Frank Phillips.

For more of this story, read the Tuesday edition of the Herald.