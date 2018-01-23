Howard College opens new locations

Courtesy photo

The Howard College Adult Education and Literacy Department opened two new offsite locations in Big Spring to help reach those in the community who need to complete their Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TxCHSE). TxCHSE and English as a second language (ESL) classes will be offered at The Salvation Army of Big Spring and Ryan Hall. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held yesterday at The Salvation Army at 9 a.m. and Ryan Hall at 4 p.m. Students that have already started the program, Howard College president Dr. Cheryl Sparks , board members, and staff were in attendance at both ceremonies.