Howard College splits with Clarendon College

Lady Hawks:

The Howard College Lady Hawks continued to work their way back into playoff contention, downing the Clarendon Lady Bulldogs 75-59 in front of a homecoming crowd Monday night at Dorthy Garrett Coliseum. The wins puts Howard at 5-6 in WJCAC play, fighting for that fourth playoff spot along with Clarendon and Odessa College. Clarendon falls to 4-6 in league play.

Hawks:

It was a case of the size of the fight in the dog, not the size of the dog in the fight.

The Clarendon Bulldogs, though out manned by a bigger, taller Howard team, found a way to leave Dorothy Garrett Coliseum winners. Clarendon downed the Howard College Hawks 76-68 in a key conference match up that went into overtime. Both teams came into the contest with 7-4 records, tied for third behind Odessa College and South Plains.

For full game coverage for both games, please see Tuesday's paper.