Howard College splits with Frank Phillips College in conference doubleheader

The Hawks grabbed a boosting win against the Plainsmen on Monday night in the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, which was vital at this stage in conference play. The 81-72 victory put the Hawks at a 2-3 conference record, and 14-5 on the season.

The Lady Hawks, however, couldn’t quite contain the fire power that the Lady Plainsmen delivered. After battling it out from start to finish in what was a closely contested game, the Lady Hawks fell to FPC 65-61. The loss drops them down to a rough 1-4 start to conference, and sets them at a mediocre 11-10 on the season.

For full coverage and stats on these two games, please see Tuesday's paper.