Howard College to stage madrigal show
Saturday, November 5, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Ladies and gentlepersons! The Howard College theater, art, music, and dance departments will combine to stage their second annual madrigal show Nov. 17-19 at the Hall Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple, and $200 for an eight-person table. All tickets must be paid in advance of the show and can be purchased by contacting Cynthia Weeks at cweeks@howardcollege.edu or by calling 432-264-5161.
For more of this story, read Sunday's edition of the Herald.
Category: