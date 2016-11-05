Howard College to stage madrigal show

Ladies and gentlepersons! The Howard College theater, art, music, and dance departments will combine to stage their second annual madrigal show Nov. 17-19 at the Hall Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple, and $200 for an eight-person table. All tickets must be paid in advance of the show and can be purchased by contacting Cynthia Weeks at cweeks@howardcollege.edu or by calling 432-264-5161.

