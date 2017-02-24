Howard County’s big day in Austin

For some Crossroads residents,Thursday began with a 4 a.m. departure from Howard College on a chartered bus ride to the Capitol for the day.

The day trip to Austin, called “Howard County Day at the Capitol,” is held biennially while the state legislature is in session. The day is a chance for the community to voice concerns and show support to their legislators.

“We have a lot of people who care about Big Spring,” said Manny Negron, a member of the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. “They are invest in the community, not just with money, but with their time and resources. I’ve been here for 10 years and it’s been a great community.”

