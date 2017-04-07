Howard County 4-H wraps up a successful season

Howard County 4-H travelled across the state this season showing their goats, heifers, steers, lambs, and more. Among many impressive student wins during the season, Sands High School senior Reagan Hamlin stole the show with her prize winning lamb at the Austin Stock Show when she won Reserve Grand Champion Lamb last month.

“She has been showing lambs since she was eight years old,” said Reagan’s mother Michelle Hamlin. “The kids spend all summer long working with them. It’s a year long process. It’s an everyday thing.”

The Howard County 4-H Club is headed up by Tom Yeater who is the Howard County extension agent. For local results of the major stock show season, see Friday's paper: