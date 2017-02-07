Howard County Chaplain Corps kicks off sign fundraiser

The Howard County Emergency Services Chaplain Corps is selling no soliciting, no trespassing signs as a fundraiser.

The “no soliciting signs” are $6 apiece and money from the sales will go to support the Chaplain Corps and the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County

The Howard County Emergency Services Chaplain Corps provides spiritual comfort to people in crisis and first responders as well as provide one-time only financial assistance for people in an emergency situation. A large portion of the funding for the Chaplain’s Corps comes from the United Way, Miller said

“The “no soliciting” signs will be on sale at the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce, 215 West Third St.