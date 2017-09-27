Howard County Commissioners adopt 2017-2018 tax rate

oward County commissioners formally adopted the county's tax rate for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners had held two public hearings on the rate – 44 cents per $100 valuation – in previous weeks, but no one from the public showed up to make comments or ask questions.

Reading the tax ordinance, Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman broke down the total tax rate by the various funds it would finance.

"We, the commissioners of Howard County do hereby elect or adopt the tax rate on each $100 worth of property located within the county of Howard made taxable by law for the tax year 2017, as follows: In our General Fund is 0.314459; our Road and Bridge Fund is 0.058925; our Special Road and Bridge Fund is 0.041075; the Interest and Sinking Debt Service Fund is 0.025541; that comes to a total tax rate of 0.44," she said.

