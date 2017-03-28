Howard County commissioners approve a bid on a chiller unit

During their regular meeting Monday, Howard County commissioners accepted a $121,625 bid to replace the county courthouse’s chiller unit.

The bid was from JL Heating and Air Conditioning and was the lowest bid the county received. Commissioners opted to replace the current 18-year-old chiller after having issues with the unit for the past year. Earlier this month, the chiller quit working, prompting commissioners to solicit bids on a new unit during a special meeting. Repairs to the old unit brought it back to working at half strength again.

Commissioners plan to have the new unit installed sometime after the heat of the summer because the courthouse will be without a working air conditioning for several days while the new unit is installed.