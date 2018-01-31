Howard County Commissioners call special meeting for closed session

Howard County commissioners will hold a special called meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. in the second-floor Conference Room at the Howard County Courthouse.

The main item on the agenda is a closed executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Also on the agenda are items which allow for discussion and possible action on a road grant, and citizen input for those registered to make comments.

Those wishing to address the commissioners at the meeting should arrive early to fill out a brief form to register to speak.

For more information, contact Judge Kathryn Wiseman at 432-264-2202.

Contact Staff Writer Roger Cline at 432-263-7331 ext. 235, or by email at reporter@bigspringherald.com.