Howard County Day at the Capitol coming fast

Friday is the last day to purchase a ticket for a seat on the bus heading to Austin for Howard County Day at the State Capitol.

Howard County Day at the State Capitol occurs biennially when the state legislature is in session and is an opportunity for participants to visit their representatives and generally make their issues known.

This year, the day trip will occur on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Tickets are $40 for a seat on the bus, which will leave from the east parking lot of Howard College’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at 4 a.m.

For more information, call Teresa Darden, executive assistant with the Big Spring Economic Development Corporation (EDC) at

264-6032.