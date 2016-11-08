Howard County goes heavy for Trump
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
In what came as little of a surprise, Howard County voters came out heavily in favor of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tuesday's general election.
Unofficial results from the county elections office had Trump out-polling Democrat Hillary Clinton by a 78-21 margin. His unofficial tally was 6,635 votes, compared to 1,768 for Clinton.
For complete county election results, read Wednesday's edition of the Herald.
Category: