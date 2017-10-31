Howard County Halloween Safe Stops
• West Texas Centers
319 Runnels Street
Oct. 31
4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
• Big Spring Center for Skill Care
3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.
Oct. 31
4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
• Sequoia Tubing Tester
4014 Parkway
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
• Pizza Hut
2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720
Oct. 31
6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
• First United Methodist Church
400 Scurry St
Oct. 31
“Trunk or Treat”
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation
3200 Parkway
Oct. 31
6 p.m- 9 p.m.
• State Farm Insurance
801 East Fm 700
Oct. 31
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
• AHA Rolled Ice Cream
612 S. Gregg Street
Monday, Oct. 30th
Noon – 9 p.m.
• Howard County Library
500 S. Main Street
4:30pm - 6:30pm
Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt
• Quik Cash
411 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Kwikie
510 Lamesa Hwy
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Kwik Kash
1811 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
Sponsored by Howard County First Responders
1001 Birdwell Lane
Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos
Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.
• First Baptist Church
Their Fall Festival October 31
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
No scary costumes, please.
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church
1009 Hearn St.
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
• Wells Fargo
400 S Main St.
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
• Baptist Temple
Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)
Oct. 31st
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• First Christian Church
911 Goliad
Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Paul’s Custom PCs
1911 South Scurry
Oct. 31
6 p.m. until midnight
Lights display and decorations for public viewing as well as Trick-or-Treating on Halloween with over 200 pounds of candy to give away!
• Big Spring Country Club
2401 Driver Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Big Spring Fire Extinguisher
1303 Scurry
Oct. 31
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
• Big Spring Health Food
1305 Scurry
Oct. 31
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
• Blue Eyed Buffalo
223 Main
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Buckeasy's Drive Thru
1700 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Credit World
1611 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Cosden FCU
400 E Marcy
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Family Medical Center
2301 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• First Baptist Church Big Spring
705 W FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• First Baptist Sand Springs
201 E 24th (Big Spring)
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• First Methodist Church
400 Scurry
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
G & M Auto Care
1711 Yale
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Howard Collage
Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• KBST Media
608 Johnson
Oct. 31
7 a.m. 5 :30 p.m.
•Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home
1809 NHWY 87
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Marcy Place Sr. Living
2301 Wasson Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Mayo Sauce Family Diner
206 S Maintaining
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Medrando's Oil Change
206 W 9th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
•First Church of the Nazarene
118 Cedar Dr
Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Oak Manor Village
East 25th Edgemere
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Parkplace Retirement
501 W 17th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Parkview Nursing and Rehab
3200 Parkway
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Pizza Inn
700 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Professional Pharmacy
1000 S Main
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Reserves at 700
901 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Security Finance
501 E 3rd St.
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Spring Creek Fellowship
1801 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Starbucks
801 E Frontage Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Terry's Drive in Retro
1307 E 4th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Townsplace Suites by Marriott
1011 N San Antonio St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Wells Fargo Bank
400 S Maintaining
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Wiggins Worthy Wellness
607 S Main St.
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Wild West Wingz
1506 E 4th St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Baptist Temple Fall Festival
Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m.
• Big Spring Full Gospel Fellowship
309 S. Benton St.
Oct 31
6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
• On Halloween evening, Tuesday, Oct. 31 the city will be closing part of Scurry to make way for trick-or-treaters. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., both side of the street will have trunk-or-treating available at the following places:
Big Spring Community Federal Credit Union
Wells Fargo
First United Methodist Church
Heritage Museum
Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
Western Bank
Howard County Library
Back in Motion
Big Spring Herald
Cricket Wireless
Complex Community Federal Credit Union
