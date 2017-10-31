Howard County Halloween Safe Stops

• West Texas Centers

319 Runnels Street

Oct. 31

4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

• Big Spring Center for Skill Care

3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.

Oct. 31

4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

• Sequoia Tubing Tester

4014 Parkway

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

• Pizza Hut

2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720

Oct. 31

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church

400 Scurry St

Oct. 31

“Trunk or Treat”

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation

3200 Parkway

Oct. 31

6 p.m- 9 p.m.

• State Farm Insurance

801 East Fm 700

Oct. 31

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

• AHA Rolled Ice Cream

612 S. Gregg Street

Monday, Oct. 30th

Noon – 9 p.m.

• Howard County Library

500 S. Main Street

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt

• Quik Cash

411 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Kwikie

510 Lamesa Hwy

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Kwik Kash

1811 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

Sponsored by Howard County First Responders

1001 Birdwell Lane

Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos

Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.

• First Baptist Church

Their Fall Festival October 31

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

No scary costumes, please.

• Holy Trinity Catholic Church

1009 Hearn St.

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

• Wells Fargo

400 S Main St.

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

• Baptist Temple

Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)

Oct. 31st

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

• First Christian Church

911 Goliad

Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Paul’s Custom PCs

1911 South Scurry

Oct. 31

6 p.m. until midnight

Lights display and decorations for public viewing as well as Trick-or-Treating on Halloween with over 200 pounds of candy to give away!

• Big Spring Country Club

2401 Driver Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Big Spring Fire Extinguisher

1303 Scurry

Oct. 31

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

• Big Spring Health Food

1305 Scurry

Oct. 31

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

• Blue Eyed Buffalo

223 Main

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Buckeasy's Drive Thru

1700 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Credit World

1611 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Cosden FCU

400 E Marcy

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Family Medical Center

2301 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• First Baptist Church Big Spring

705 W FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• First Baptist Sand Springs

201 E 24th (Big Spring)

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

G & M Auto Care

1711 Yale

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Howard Collage

Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• KBST Media

608 Johnson

Oct. 31

7 a.m. 5 :30 p.m.

•Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 NHWY 87

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Marcy Place Sr. Living

2301 Wasson Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Mayo Sauce Family Diner

206 S Maintaining

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Medrando's Oil Change

206 W 9th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

•First Church of the Nazarene

118 Cedar Dr

Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Oak Manor Village

East 25th Edgemere

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Parkplace Retirement

501 W 17th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Pizza Inn

700 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Professional Pharmacy

1000 S Main

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Reserves at 700

901 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Security Finance

501 E 3rd St.

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Spring Creek Fellowship

1801 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Starbucks

801 E Frontage Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Terry's Drive in Retro

1307 E 4th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Townsplace Suites by Marriott

1011 N San Antonio St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Wiggins Worthy Wellness

607 S Main St.

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Wild West Wingz

1506 E 4th St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Baptist Temple Fall Festival

Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m.

• Big Spring Full Gospel Fellowship

309 S. Benton St.

Oct 31

6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

• On Halloween evening, Tuesday, Oct. 31 the city will be closing part of Scurry to make way for trick-or-treaters. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., both side of the street will have trunk-or-treating available at the following places:

Big Spring Community Federal Credit Union

Wells Fargo

First United Methodist Church

Heritage Museum

Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

Western Bank

Howard County Library

Back in Motion

Big Spring Herald

Cricket Wireless

Complex Community Federal Credit Union