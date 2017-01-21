Howard County Junior Livestock Show wraps up 4-day exhibition

A volunteer weighs in a rabbit before exhibition time on Thursday afternoon at the G.C. Broughton Ag Complex located on the Howard College campus. The Howard County Junior Livestock Show wrapped up this weekend.

Highlighting the four-day exhibition was the annual premium buyers luncheon/auction. The show is a culmination of months of work for the young participants who are involved in various youth FFA and 4-H programs. For Stock Show results, pick up a copy the Sunday edition of the Big Spring Herald.