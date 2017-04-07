Howard County Titans steal the show in Hobbs, NM tournament

The Howard County Titans travel team competed in the "King of the Turf" tournament in Hobbs, NM last weekend. A total of 116 teams entered the tournament, ages 8U-14U.

9U won first place (gold) with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 2-0. They won the championship game 8-6. Ten teams competed in this age division.

11U won 2nd place (silver) with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 1-1. They lost the championship game 10-1. Eight teams competed in this age division.

12U won 1st place with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 2-0. They won the championship game 4-1. 13 teams competed in this age division

13U won 1st place with a tournament record of 3-2 and Sunday bracket record of 3-0. They won the championship game 12-7. 20 teams competed in this age division.

9U, 11U, and 12U will be participating in the San Angelo Shoot Out this Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9.