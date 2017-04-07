Howard County Titans steal the show in Hobbs, NM tournament

Staff Writer
Friday, April 7, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX

The Howard County Titans travel team competed in the "King of the Turf" tournament in Hobbs, NM last weekend. A total of 116 teams entered the tournament, ages 8U-14U.
9U won first place (gold) with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 2-0. They won the championship game 8-6. Ten teams competed in this age division.
11U won 2nd place (silver) with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 1-1. They lost the championship game 10-1. Eight teams competed in this age division.
12U won 1st place with a tournament record of 2-2 and a Sunday bracket record of 2-0. They won the championship game 4-1. 13 teams competed in this age division
13U won 1st place with a tournament record of 3-2 and Sunday bracket record of 3-0. They won the championship game 12-7. 20 teams competed in this age division.
9U, 11U, and 12U will be participating in the San Angelo Shoot Out this Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9.

