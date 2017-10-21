Howard County Treasurer retiring; Commissioners to appoint replacement Monday

Howard County is saying "goodbye" to a veteran employee and elected official at the County Commissioners' meeting Monday.

Howard County Treasurer Teresa Thomas is retiring.

"Teresa has got an excellent record of serving the people of Howard County in her capacity as Howard County Treasurer," said Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman. "I can't remember how many years as treasurer, but she has been an employee of the county for 38 years. While we are very sad to see her go, we wish her the absolute very best. I understand she wants to travel some, and we are wishing her safe travels and much joy in the future, and thanking her with a heartfelt thanks from the people of Howard County and Howard County government."

"I'm just retiring," Thomas said. "I don't have any plans to work anywhere else; I'm just planning on working around the house and stuff like that."

Wiseman said that Thomas' assistant, Sharon Adams, will be appointed Monday to serve out the rest of Thomas' current term.