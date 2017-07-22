Howard County Welfare Board receives donation

A non-profit Howard County agency received a little funding boost thanks to a local business.

On Thursday, Mighty Wash donated $386.10 the business raised to the Howard County Welfare Board.

“We’re a non-profit organization that helps take care of and support children in CPS or foster care in Howard County,” Dana Rodriguez said. “We’ll use this money then to help buy clothing, school supplies, car seats, diapers, whatever. From 0 to 18, the children that we sponsor, that we help, those funds are going to go to them.”

Mighty Wash manager Daniel Rodriguez said that company thinks the Child Welfare Board’s cause is a good one.

“We feel we want to be more tied to community,” he said. “As much as possible we feel that we should be donating locally so that the funds stay in Big Spring.”