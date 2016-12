Howard College's basketball teams played a pair of nail-biters against Clarendon College at Garrett Coliseum Wednesday night.

The HC women rallied in the final 70 seconds to take a 66-60 win, while two shots in the final seconds failed to fall for Howard as they dropped a 58-57 decision to Clarendon in the men's game.

