Hundreds head to Health Fair over the weekend

Hundreds of people spent their Saturday mornings this past weekend at Howard College's Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, perusing booth after booth, receiving free samples, health screenings, and potentially life-saving information. The event was the 35th Annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair.

"What we do every year is, we try to invite a lot of exhibitors from all across Howard County to come in and let us know what medical services they provide right here in our own back yard," said Chamber director Debbye ValVerde. "It's free to the public. Many of them are doing screenings, as well as giving you information and really focusing this year on wellness. We want everyone to take control of their own wellness. Only you can take control of that. You might have to go to the doctor for some things, but our providers here might be able to give you some tips on how you can take care of yourself for a longer life and good health."