Hundreds line up to cast early ballots Monday

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is off to a brisk start, with more than 1,100 early and mail-in ballots accounted for.

County Elections Administrator Saundra Bloom said 790 people voted in-person during the first day of early voting Monday. That figure, combined with 353 mail-in ballots, brings the first-day total to 1,143.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run through Nov. 4 in the county elections administrator’s office, located on the first floor of the Howard County Courthouse.