ID of suspect shot by BSPD released

Big Spring Police have released the name of a suspect who was shot by Big Spring Police last Thursday, as well as the name of the officer who shot him.

According to a press release issued Monday, "The suspect in this investigation is identified as Garza, Andrew, Black/Male, 43 years of age. The investigation has revealed Mr. Garza had committed a Burglary of a Habitation as well as Criminal Mischief to a separate residence just prior to being contacted by Officer Blake Grantham."

The release alleges that Garza evaded Grantham by running south through the alley west of the 900 block of South Goliad, and into the yard of 400 E. 10th St., before drawing a .45-caliber semi-automatic firearm from his pocket.

"Officer Grantham immediately discharged his firearm in the direction of Mr. Garza, striking Mr. Garza once in the abdomen area," according to the release. "Big Spring Emergency Medical Personnel was summoned to the scene, at which time Mr. Garza was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Odessa Medical for treatment."

The report goes on to say the gun Garza pulled during the incident was stolen during a home burglary on Feb. 6.

Garza is currently in the hospital under law enforcement custody, and an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, a first-degree felony, has been issued against him. Further charges are pending the findings of the investigation.

The release says Garza is currently in stable condition, and will be arrested upon his release from the hospital. Officer Grantham has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the criminal and/or administrative investigation.