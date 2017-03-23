Ida Hambrick is Hangar 25 Air Museum’s Veteran of the Month

Ida Hambrick of Big Spring is being honored as Veteran of the Month by the Hangar 25 Air Museum tonight for her 28 years of service in the U.S. Air Force.

Each month, Hangar 25 holds a presentation for one of the many veterans that have served in the military. This month, the hangar dedicated this event to Hambrick, who is a retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force.

The event is set to take place in the briefing room of Hangar 25 Air Museum tonight at 6 pm., 1911 Apron Drive. The public is invited to attend. For more information about this event, please contact the Hangar 25 Air Museum at 432-264-1999.