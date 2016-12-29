Identity of suspect in Tuesday's shooting incident has been released

DPS officials have confirmed to the Herald that the identity of the suspect in Tuesday's shooting is Raul Ojinaga Reyes, 60, of Big Spring.

Reyes was shot by police after he fired on officers following a high speed pursuit which ended at the corner of 10th St. and Owens behind Big Spring High School.

According to DPS, Reyes is currently at University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two weapons were recovered at the scene, including an assault rifle used to fire at officers, DPS said. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.