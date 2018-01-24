Incumbents file for HC board re-election

Two incumbents have filed to run for re-election to the Howard College Board of Trustees.

Adrian Calvio, incumbent in Precinct 3, and Max Barr, incumbent in Precinct 4, have each filed to run for re-election to the board, which provides elected governance of Howard College and it's satellite branches across West Texas.

Calvio was originally appointed to the board in June of 2013, replacing Larry McLellan when he became mayor of Big Spring. He was then elected to the seat in 2014. He has served since Dec. 2015 as secretary of the board.

Barr was also originally appointed to the board. His appointment came in Feb. 2009, after the death of long-time board member Don McKinney. He was elected in 2010, and then re-elected in 2012. He has served since May 2014 as vice-chairman of the board.

