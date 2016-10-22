Inspection work for north 87 overpass begins Monday

Travelers may want to find an alternate route this coming week as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to commence inspection of the north Highway 87 bridge which overpasses the railroad lines starting Monday.

The inspection may cause some traffic delays.

The schedule of remaining inspections is listed below:

• Monday, US Highway 87 over MoPac Railroad. Inside US Highway 87 northbound and inside US Highway 87 southbound lanes will be closed all day.

• Tuesday and Wednesday: US Highway 87 over MoPac Railroad. Outside Highway US 87 northbound lane will be closed all day.

• Thursday and Friday, US Highway 87 over MoPac Railroad. Outside US Highway 87 southbound lane will be closed all day.