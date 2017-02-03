Instrument ‘petting zoo’ to be held before symphony performance

Ever seen a bassoon or a French horn up close? Have your kids or your grandkids?

Before Saturday evening’s “Winter Wonderland” performance by the Big Spring Symphony, the orchestra and the Big Spring Symphony Guild will be hosting an “instrument petting zoo,” said guild member Nadine Reyes.

“We’re going to have an instrument petting zoo where children can have hands-on fun with the instruments and meet the Big Spring orchestra members,” she said. “It’s from 6 to 7 (p.m.). It is free, and it’s prior to the actual symphony concert this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the City Auditorium on the corner of Nolan Street and East Third. They’ll be able to handle and experience and ask questions about instruments. There will be several different kinds of instruments that they can observe, in what we’re calling a ‘petting zoo.’ And of course they’ll get to do a meet-and-greet with some of the orchestra members and talk a little bit about their specific instruments.”

