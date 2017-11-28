Interim superintendent named at Big Spring ISD

After much deliberation at Monday night’s meeting the Big Spring Independent School District school board named Johnny Tubb as the district’s new interim superintendent.

Tubb retired from Grady ISD in 2011 where he held the position of superintendent and business manager for 17 years. After leaving Grady ISD, he worked as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University and then later went on to serve as interim superintendent for Glasscock County ISD and Dawson ISD, as well as interim assistant superintendent at Coahoma ISD.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead Big Spring ISD for the near future,” said Tubb. “I would like to thank the board of education for entrusting me to continue the good work that has been done during Chris Wigington's tenure as superintendent.

“As we continue to strive to improve each campus's performance and overall district improvement, I hope to bring the strength, stability, and support necessary to obtain these goals,” he continued. “On a personal note, I look forward to renewing the many friendships with staff, friends, and colleagues as I return to an area where I have spent most of my career.”

For more on this story, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.