Introducing Mavour Braswell

Change has come to both the Howard County Library and to the Howard College Library. In January, the college and county signed an agreement to share a head librarian for both programs. The officials of Howard College announced on June 26 that Mavour Braswell was selected as the new head librarian, and will oversee both the college library and county library programs.

Mavour Braswell worked as the librarian for Midway High School and McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, before coming to Big Spring to tackle her new role as director.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.