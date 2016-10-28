It's beginning to look a lot like....
Steve Reagan
Friday, October 28, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
The calendar says it’s October, and the thermometer implies it’s still September, but Heritage Museum is getting into a late December frame of mind.
Museum officials have kicked off preparations for their annual Christmas Tree Forest, one of the facility’s most popular attractions during the holiday season.
The trees will be decorated during the week of Nov. 5-11, and then will be on display through Dec. 22.
