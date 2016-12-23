It's a four day weekend for many

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, county, city, and federal offices have opted to close on Monday to celebrate the holiday season.

City of Big Spring employees got an early jump at the holiday weekend. City offices closed at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until Tuesday. County offices closed at the end of the day Thursday and will also reopen Tuesday.

The city golf course will close Saturday and Sunday and open on Monday. The city landfill will be open through today but closed for a three-day weekend reopening at 8 a.m. Tuesday. There will be no sanitation pick up on Monday. Monday routes will be picked up on Tuesday; and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Emergency services for both the city and county will continue as normal throughout the holiday. The city’s Emergency Utilities department will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.

Federal offices including the entire VA Medical Center with the exclusion of the VAMC’s residential areas will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

For more closures, check out Monday's edition of the Herald.