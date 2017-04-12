Jim Ned beats Bulldogs 12-2

The Coahoma varsity baseball team made their way to Tuscola, Texas on Tuesday to take on the Indians of Jim Ned High School and came up short in a 12-2, six inning defeat.

“We found ourselves behind the eight ball early,” said head baseball coach Bryan Jacobs.”We failed to come through with the big hit in two situations, whereas Jim Ned did. Then we had a couple of defensive break downs and the game became out of hand.”

Coming up, the Bulldogs will host Merkel in their second district matchup on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m.