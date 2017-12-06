Jodey Arrington announces re-election bid

Local US Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) has announced that he plans to run for re-election in 2018.

In a statement released Tuesday, Arrington said, "I am excited to announce my campaign for re-election and ask for your continued support. In less than a year in office, we have become a strong voice in the People's House for our West Texas families, advanced our conservative principles, and delivered on our promise to rein in Washington and restore power back to 'We the People.'"

Election Day 2018 is Tuesday, Nov. 6. While not a presidential election year, all Representatives and 34 (9 Republican and 25 Democrat) Senators are up for re-election in 2018.

Arrington, a Lubbock resident, was originally elected to the post in January of this year, taking over from Congressman Randy Neugebauer (R-Texas), who decided not to run for re-election at the time.

