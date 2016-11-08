Jodey Arrington wins West Texas district

Tuesday, November 8, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX

Lubbock businessman Jodey Arrington has won U.S. House District 19, a race in which the Republican did not face a Democratic challenger.

Arrington will succeed Republican Rep. Randy Neugebauer, who did not seek re-election.

Arrington is a former vice chancellor for research and commercialization at Texas Tech University. He is chairman of Scott Laboratories Inc., a company that commercializes medical-related technologies.

