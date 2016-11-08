Jodey Arrington wins West Texas district
By:
Associated Press
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Lubbock businessman Jodey Arrington has won U.S. House District 19, a race in which the Republican did not face a Democratic challenger.
Arrington will succeed Republican Rep. Randy Neugebauer, who did not seek re-election.
Arrington is a former vice chancellor for research and commercialization at Texas Tech University. He is chairman of Scott Laboratories Inc., a company that commercializes medical-related technologies.
