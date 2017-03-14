Joe y La Famila to perform with Big Spring Symphony April 1st

Renowned entertainers Little Joe y La Familia will be joining with the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra for its Spring Pops concert April 1 at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium, no fooling.

“We’re really excited about the show because Little Joe is one of the best-known singers and entertainers in ‘Tex-Mex’ music. He likes to call his music ‘Tex-Mex’ rather than Tejano,” said Keith Graumann, conductor and music director for the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra. “He does songs both in Spanish and in English. I’ve listened to some of his CDs and he’s a really great ballad singer. Some of his songs in English are reminiscent maybe of Frank Sinatra or some of the great ballad singers of the past.”

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m., and doors will open around 6:30. Tickets are available at the door, or prior to the concert from Blum’s Jewelers, The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, the Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, Heritage Museum of Big Spring, and H-E-B.