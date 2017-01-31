John Moseley, long-time managing editor, dies at 63

John Moseley, a long-time reporter and editor for the Big Spring Herald, died Sunday. He was 63 years old.

Moseley, who spent 18 years working at the Herald, was declared dead at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Emergency Room Sunday evening.

He joined the Herald newsroom staff in January 1993 and served for many years as managing editor until failing health forced his retirement in January 2011.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about John’s passing,” Herald Publisher Rick Nunez. “He was an integral part of the Herald family for many years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“Mose,” as he was known to friends, was a man with big personality. Those who knew him can attest to an almost endless supply of Aggie jokes and a fierce devotion to his friends, journalism — and the University of Texas.

He began his newspaper career as a reporter and later sports editor at the Paris Times. He then was editor of the Clarksville Times and managing editor of the Mt. Pleasant Daily Tribune before joining the Herald staff.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer; mother, Jean; and brothers, Mark and Keith.

No funeral services are planned. A memorial service will be held in Paris, Texas at a date and time to be announced.